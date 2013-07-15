Advertisement

Careers

Students Selected As NSF Global Fellows

by Andrea Widener
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Four chemists are among 53 graduate students chosen for the inaugural group of NSF Graduate Research Opportunities Worldwide (GROW) fellows. The program allows students who already have NSF Graduate Research Fellowships to do research in one of seven partner countries for three to 12 months. “GROW also supports NSF’s broader commitment to address the internationalization of science and engineering and to provide multiple pathways to engagement with top researchers worldwide,” says Joan Ferrini-Mundy, assistant director of the agency’s Education & Human Resources Directorate. The chemistry fellows, who are all going to Sweden, are Nardine Abadeer of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Mehrnoosh Arrar of the University of California, San Diego; Daniel Goldman of the University of California, Berkeley; and Ryan O’Donnell of Johns Hopkins University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

