Students Selected As NSF Global Fellows

Four chemists are among 53 graduate students chosen for the inaugural group of NSF Graduate Research Opportunities Worldwide (GROW) fellows. The program allows students who already have NSF Graduate Research Fellowships to do research in one of seven partner countries for three to 12 months. “GROW also supports NSF’s broader commitment to address the internationalization of science and engineering and to provide multiple pathways to engagement with top researchers worldwide,” says Joan Ferrini-Mundy, assistant director of the agency’s Education & Human Resources Directorate. The chemistry fellows, who are all going to Sweden, are Nardine Abadeer of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Mehrnoosh Arrar of the University of California, San Diego; Daniel Goldman of the University of California, Berkeley; and Ryan O’Donnell of Johns Hopkins University.
