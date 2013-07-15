Advertisement

Environment

U.S., China Announce Plans To Cut Emissions

by Cheryl Hogue , Jeff Johnson
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
The U.S. and China last week unveiled joint initiatives to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Under the plans, the two countries, which are the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases, will implement large-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects. In addition, China and the U.S. will work together to curb carbon dioxide and black carbon releases from heavy-duty vehicles and promote increased energy efficiency of buildings, industry, and transportation. The two countries will also collaborate on building smart grids for electric power. International technology developers are increasingly turning to China to construct larger-scale carbon capture and sequestration demonstration projects, using technologies developed in the U.S. for projects to be constructed in China (C&EN, July 16, 2012, page 37).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

