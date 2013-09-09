ACS 2014 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2014. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2014. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 18, 2014, in conjunction with the 247th ACS National Meeting in Dallas.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, Melanie Cooper, Michigan State University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Arthur J. Ragauskas, Georgia Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Martin Stahl, Roche.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology, Harold B. Dellinger, Louisiana State University.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Marvin H. Caruthers, University of Colorado, Boulder.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by Honeywell, Teruo Umemoto, UBE America.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Amir H. Hoveyda, Boston College.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, T. Don Tilley, University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Rigoberto Hernandez, Georgia Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Sandra C. Greer, Mills College.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Bert E. Holmes, University of North Carolina, Asheville.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Ramin Amin-Sanayei, Kevin Hanrahan, John Stuligross, Roice Wille, and Kurt Wood, Arkema.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Jonathan V. Sweedler, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Nicholas A. Peppas, University of Texas, Austin.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco, Susan Olesik, Ohio State University.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry, Kenneth B. Eisenthal, Columbia University.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, David L. Hughes, Merck & Co.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Guy Bertrand, University of California, San Diego.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Kenneth G. Caulton, Indiana University, Bloomington.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Karen L. Wooley, Texas A&M University.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Sara E. Skrabalak, Indiana University, Bloomington.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Daniel W. Armstrong, University of Texas, Arlington.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., A. Paul Alivisatos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and University of California, Berkeley.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by Dell, Axel D. Becke, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, Robert A. Pribush, Butler University.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry and the ACS journal Langmuir,Melissa A. Hines, Cornell University.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Laura L. Kiessling, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, William F. Banholzer, Dow Chemical.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Samuel H. Gellman, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Paul Knochel, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kathleen A. Kitzmann, Mercy High School, Farmington Hills, Mich.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline, John E. Macor, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Stuart L. Schreiber, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, and the Broad Institute.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Richard N. Armstrong, Vanderbilt University; Olafs Daugulis, University of Houston; Abigail G. Doyle, Princeton University; Raymond L. Funk, Pennsylvania State University; Seth Herzon, Yale University; Jeffrey N. Johnston, Vanderbilt; Gary E. Keck, University of Utah; Benjamin List, Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, Germany; Hung-wen (Ben) Liu, University of Texas, Austin; and Tomislav Rovis, Colorado State University.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Larry G. Sneddon, University of Pennsylvania.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Henry F. Schaefer III, University of Georgia, Athens.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Evan R. Williams, University of California, Berkeley.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Marsha I. Lester, University of Pennsylvania.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Alan Alda, Stony Brook University, SUNY.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Dennis P. Curran, University of Pittsburgh.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Joseph M. DeSimone, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Benjamin W. Maynor, Liquidia Technologies; and Jason P. Rolland, Diagnostics for All.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Jack H. Freed, Cornell University.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Samuel Danishefsky, Columbia University and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry sponsored by Dow Corning, Scott E. Denmark, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics sponsored by General Electric Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Mark A. Johnson, Yale University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Joan F. Brennecke, University of Notre Dame.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Livia S. Eberlin (student), Stanford University, and R. Graham Cooks (preceptor), Purdue University.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Matthew S. Platz, University of Hawaii, Hilo.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Robert G. Bergman, University of California, Berkeley.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Cengage Learning and friends and colleagues of George and Jeanne Pimentel, Thomas J. Greenbowe, Iowa State University.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, Stephen J. Lippard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Walter Loveland, Oregon State University.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Mark E. Davis, California Institute of Technology.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Richard P. Van Duyne, Northwestern University.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Michael D. Fayer, Stanford University.