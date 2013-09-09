Arkema Reveals Plan For New Refrigerant

French chemical maker Arkema is advancing plans to build two facilities for hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf, a refrigerant with low global-warming potential (LGWP). The firm says its first plant, in Asia, will supply emerging needs for HFO-1234yf; its second plant, in Europe, will help supply the market as it matures. A European Union law requires the use of LGWP refrigerants in new-model cars starting this year, and Arkema says its projects should allay supply concerns among automakers. To date, the only significant HFO-1234yf supplier is a production pact between Honeywell and DuPont. Arkema is contesting their patents on the molecule.
