Asahi, Tosoh Invest In Polyurethanes

Asahi Kasei will double its capacity for polycarbonatediol by building a 3,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Nantong, China, by 2015. Polycarbonatediol is used to make polyurethanes featuring high water and heat resistance and is found in applications such as synthetic leather for car seats. Meanwhile, compatriot Japanese firm Tosoh will spend $20 million at its Nanyo complex in Japan on a plant for a proprietary polyurethane catalyst. Branded Rzeta, the reactive amine catalyst is used to make polyurethane foam that doesn’t emit volatile organic compounds.
