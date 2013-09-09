Advertisement

People

From C&EN Archives: Structural Biology

by Sarah Everts
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Protein Structure When Michael G. Rossmann solved the crystal structure of lactate dehydrogenase, C&EN visited the lab to photograph the pioneering structural biologist hard at work developing a stick atomic model of the 310-amino-acid protein.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: C&EN Archives
From left, Wilkins, Perutz, Crick, John Steinbeck (who won that year for literature), Watson, and Kendrew.
Six men in white tie attire pose for a photo.
Credit: C&EN Archives
From left, Wilkins, Perutz, Crick, John Steinbeck (who won that year for literature), Watson, and Kendrew.

Award Winning In 1962, the founders of structural biology won their share of Nobel Prizes. Max F. Perutz and John Kendrew shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for establishing tools to discover the structure of proteins, while James D. Watson, Francis H. C. Crick, and Maurice H. F. Wilkins won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on solving the structure of DNA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
