COVER STORY
From C&EN Archives: Structural Biology
Protein Structure When Michael G. Rossmann solved the crystal structure of lactate dehydrogenase, C&EN visited the lab to photograph the pioneering structural biologist hard at work developing a stick atomic model of the 310-amino-acid protein.
Award Winning In 1962, the founders of structural biology won their share of Nobel Prizes. Max F. Perutz and John Kendrew shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for establishing tools to discover the structure of proteins, while James D. Watson, Francis H. C. Crick, and Maurice H. F. Wilkins won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on solving the structure of DNA.
