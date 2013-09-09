Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

From C&EN Archives: Chemical Bonding

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Throughout its 90-year history, C&EN has explored new developments in chemical bonding and their impact on science, as these three examples reveal.

Aromatic Character In 1965, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of August Kekulé’s elucidation of the structure of benzene, C&EN published a special feature on aromaticity, complete with hand-drawn structures, written by Columbia University’s Ronald Breslow, an authority on organic ring compounds and reaction mechanisms. In the review, Breslow notes that 100 years after Kekulé, “chemists are still trying to understand aromatic character. Modern techniques and the increasing application of quantum mechanics to organic chemistry have led to the preparation of many new aromatic systems and to a deeper understanding of conjugated systems generally” (C&EN, June 28, 1965, page 90).

Metals and Enzymes “Multiple juxtapositional fixedness (MJF) is the tongue-in-cheek term that Dr. Daryle H. Busch has coined to describe the unusually strong bonding that occurs between metal ions and some ligands, and to account for certain aspects of metal-enzyme activity. Nevertheless, Dr. Busch notes that he was serious in his search for a phrase that would describe the principle of kinetic and thermodynamic stabilization that occurs whenever certain groups are so arranged in space that they can’t undergo stepwise dissociation from a metal ion by the usual pathways. The Ohio State University professor of chemistry described the principle at the 25th annual Northwest Regional ACS Meeting in Seattle” (C&EN, June 29, 1970, page 9).

The Chemical Side of the Double Helix “The double helix. That two-word phrase is so firmly planted in our scientific lexicon that even a good number of nonscientists recognize the reference to the structure of DNA. Many of us can’t remember a time when DNA wasn’t recognized as being the genetic material or as taking the form of two hydrogen-bonding complementary strands of base-pairing nucleotides wound around a single axis. Although the B-form DNA structure that James D. Watson and Francis H. C. Crick proposed in their April 25, 1953, letter to Nature made only a limited splash at the time, the subsequent ripples revolutionized biology—particularly genetics—turning it into a molecular science” (C&EN, March 10, 2003, page 49).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE