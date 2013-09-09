Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

From C&EN Archives: Plastics

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

In the 1950s, the field of polymers was where chemists and chemical companies were having the most impact on the lives of ordinary Americans, and C&EN chronicled it.

The Plastic Film Menace The American public learned in the late 1950s that plastics could be dangerous as well as helpful. On June 8, 1959, C&EN reported that 20 children—mostly infants—were smothered to death by polyethylene film during the first three months of 1959 alone. Unaware of the dangers of the new materials, adults were reusing dry-cleaning bags as mattress covers and pillowcases. Congress later passed a law requiring warning labels on plastic film. These labels are still in use today. Manufacturers also made films thicker and launched a public awareness campaign.

Plastic Popcorn C&EN nailed the simile when it explained expandable polystyrene (EPS) to readers on March 15, 1954. “Material comes in tiny hard beads impregnated with an undisclosed foaming agent that reacts on heating somewhat like the moisture within a kernel of popcorn,” the article stated when describing materials being developed by Koppers Industries. The author presciently noted that the material had better insulating properties than cork, glass fiber, and mineral wool. Insulation, whether in an attic or a coffee cup, is the dominant use of EPS today. However, EPS and polystyrene foam would become emblematic of the plastic waste problem by 1990, forcing McDonald’s to drop polystyrene foam from its packaging.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE