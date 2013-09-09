Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Clarifying TSCA

by Robin M. Giroux
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I wish to clarify a misconception about the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) included in the Aug. 12 editorial (page 3).

The authors correctly state that 60,000 chemicals in commerce were added to the original TSCA inventory because they were assumed to be safe. What they fail to mention is that since then, every new chemical manufactured or imported into the U.S. undergoes rigorous evaluation before it can be included on the TSCA Inventory. This is done by submitting a Premanufacture Notice (PMN).

In my more than 25 years as a consultant, I have filed PMNs with as few as 25 pages and as many as 250 pages. The Environmental Protection Agency reviews them carefully. In a number of cases, my client companies have been asked by EPA to sign consent decrees that greatly limit how a new chemical can be introduced into commerce.

The guest authors of the editorial have insufficient knowledge of how chemicals are employed in industry. They state that “safety evaluations should be conducted not only on individual chemicals but also on the mixtures as marketed.”

What they fail to realize is that certain chemicals—think surfactants and emulsifiers—appear in literally thousands of commercial formulations. Who do they expect to do all these evaluations? This would preclude the introduction of new formulations, which are the lifeblood of the chemical industry. Incidentally, the authors appear not to know about the 2% rule, which states that a new chemical greater than 2% in a mixture must be submitted for PMN review.

The Chemical Safety Improvement Act of 2013 makes some needed improvements in TSCA, but it is important to approach the subject in a reasonable and rational manner.

Howard S. Bender
Reston, Va.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Five-Year Limit Sought For Trade-Secret Claims
Proper ConsiderationOf TSCA
Further Clarification Of TSCA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE