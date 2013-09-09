Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Illicit Drug Linked To Deaths

by Cheryl Hogue
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A designer drug related to a prescription narcotic has been implicated in the deaths of dozens of people in the U.S. Northeast this year. The new illicit drug is acetylfentanyl, an analog of fentanyl, which is a potent pharmaceutical used to treat severe or chronic pain. From March to May, 14 deaths of intravenous drug users in Rhode Island were linked to this synthetic opioid, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recently reported (Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report 2013, 62, 703). Acetyl­fentanyl has also caused 50 deaths and five nonfatal overdoses in Pennsylvania this year, says the state’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs. According to that state agency, acetylfentanyl has the same consistency and color as heroin, and CDC says it is up to five times as potent as heroin. CDC is encouraging public health officials and laboratories to screen specimens from people who have died from opioid overdoses for this compound and report positive findings. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays that give positive results for fentanyl should be followed with gas chromatography/mass spectrometry to check for acetylfentanyl, CDC says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE