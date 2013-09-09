Nine Decades Of The Central Science

Many of the subjects in the crossword puzzle commissioned for the C&EN 90th anniversary are covered regularly in C&EN, including several topics drawn from this week’s special commemorative issue. The puzzle was constructed by University of Minnesota chemistry professor George Barany with the help of members of a virtual group of puzzle enthusiasts and C&EN staff. Those who helped with this puzzle are listed below the clues. To work the puzzle online, go to http://tinyurl.com/90puzzle. To download a PDF of the puzzle click here. To download a PDF of the solutions, click here. For other Team Barany puzzles, as well as short biosketches of its members, visit
http://tinyurl.com/gbpuzzle.
Across
1. Italian lover's coo
6. Flame-fancying flier
10. ___-jongg
13. Meadow moisture
16. Irish-born character actor Milo
17. Alternative to gray scale 18. Length times height, for parallelograms
19. A nitrile linker?
20. Bohr-ing basis for Schrödinger's cat?
23. Voice below soprano
24. Israeli-made weapons
25. Classic marquee gas
26. Govt. grp. currently directed by Harold Varmus
27. "Pippi Longstocking" creator Lindgren
29. It stretches from Iberia to Siberia
31. "The King and I" kingdom
32. Vehicles for Duke Ellington
33. Field that provides confirmations of life conformations
37. Scheele (1784) crystallized citric acid from these
41. Not us
42. Fancy-schmancy
43. Med. sch. subj.
44. Johnny ___, last major-league pitcher to face Babe Ruth and first to face Jackie Robinson
45. Baba ___ (Gilda Radner's SNL character)
47. It is mostly granulated silicon dioxide
51. Really small field
55. Alarmed one?
57. Garam ___ (Indian spice mixture)
58. Bigfoot's shoe size?
59. Bahamas vacation spot
60. Calvin or B, familiarly
61. Produce protection
63. Alamos preceder
64. Go ballistic
67. PowerPoint presentation pieces
69. Einstein, Lewis, Pauling, or Woodward, e.g.
71. One of its two possible isomers is normal
73. Change a scientific manuscript or grant proposal
74. Safe, sustainable studies at 560 nm?
79. Before: Abbr.
80. Abbr. on some invitations
81. Former Israeli prime minister Barak or Olmert
82. Head of France
83. Old MacDonald's refrain
86. It may be bound by a porphyrin
87. Grazing ground
89. Its products may be in the pipeline
95. Mary Tyler Moore's old boss
96. They might be tight or loose
97. Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, ___ (eponyms for 85-Down #92 to 95)
102. Insistence on precise standards
103. Pooh's pal
104. New York theater award
106. Arabic for "commander"
107. Ella Fitzgerald's singing style
108. Movement galvanized by Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring"
113. Grammy-nominated Macy Gray song (2000) or a modest response to kudos
114. Not diluted
115. Undergo a transformation
116. "___ Macabre" (Saint-Saëns work)
117. Govt. grp. that once subcontracted work to Edward Snowden
118. Number for 85-Down, 25-Across
119. Lost buoyancy
120. Daisy also called a marguerite
Down
1. Chef's chapeau
2. Liar Joe in old TV car ads
3. Win by ___ (prevail, barely)
4. High I.Q. society
5. Muesli morsel
6. Concise note from the boss
7. Tournament format in chess, golf, or tennis
8. Behavioral oddity
9. One-time name of 85-Down that honored Nobelist Otto, who codiscovered nuclear fission with Lise Meitner
10. Med. technique with contrast agents and "panic buttons"
11. Agcy. spawned by the Manhattan Project, once chaired by Seaborg
12. Takes up the challenge
13. Mexican actress Dolores or Texas site of Laughlin Air Force Base
14. "Love Me or Leave Me" singer Ruth
15. Like the smell of pine needles and cedar
17. Poor paper chromatography outcome, perhaps
18. Jungian archetype
19. Job for 89-Down
21. Curie, Dalton, and Gauss, e.g.
22. Rent-___ (Hertz or Avis)
28. Some very popular B'way shows
30. Lifelong assignment, briefly?
31. Kind of pad
32. Start of an incantation
34. Huntsman home
35. Hitchcock double feature?
36. One who may be an expert on intellectual property
37. Multiple-PC hookup
38. Pottery worker, on occasion
39. "Gee whiz!"
40. Oklahoma tribe
44. Use an optical reader
45. Afflictions
46. Add years to one's life?
48. Gave the go-ahead
49. Not as far from
50. Analgesic or antibiotic, e.g.
52. Weights of unfilled bottles
53. Beethoven's "Für ___" 54. Sierra ___, a major producer of diamonds, gold, and titanium
55. Per ___ (yearly)
56. Italian director of the MIT Senseable City Lab, whose name is an anagram of "trait"
60. Sticker shock inducer at the car dealership: Abbr.
62. "I ___": miner's Valentine's Day message
63. Physiologist Jacques who discovered artificial parthenogenesis and was the model for Max Gottlieb in Sinclair Lewis' "Arrowsmith"
65. In the sack
68. Goal for combinatorial synthesis discovery programs (with "molecular") as well as for a school or workplace
70. ___-Magnon
72. Dog star
75. Lab denizens, stereotypically
76. ___ En-Lai
77. Attila's horde
78. Taxol source
80. Berliner's quaff
84. They have their pluses and minuses
85. 25- or 86-Across, or 9-Down, e.g.
86. Where it never rains
87. His head is a large baseball
88. Pupil's place
89. It digests proteins at pH 2
90. Product precursors
91. "___ Boom-de-ay": vaudeville song
92. Raise reason, maybe
93. "Are you ___ out?"
94. Stigma
98. Return to equilibrium
99. Schiff's base, e.g.
100. Mom to Whitney Houston or to Draco Malfoy
101. Napoléon's force
104. Arabian sultanate
105. Call's partner
109. Word in some alumnae bios
110. Beethoven prelude
111. Class-conscious org.?
112. Kerfuffle
