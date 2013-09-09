Nine Decades Of The Central Science

Down

1. Chef's chapeau

2. Liar Joe in old TV car ads

3. Win by ___ (prevail, barely)

4. High I.Q. society

5. Muesli morsel

6. Concise note from the boss

7. Tournament format in chess, golf, or tennis

8. Behavioral oddity

9. One-time name of 85-Down that honored Nobelist Otto, who codiscovered nuclear fission with Lise Meitner

10. Med. technique with contrast agents and "panic buttons"

11. Agcy. spawned by the Manhattan Project, once chaired by Seaborg

12. Takes up the challenge

13. Mexican actress Dolores or Texas site of Laughlin Air Force Base

14. "Love Me or Leave Me" singer Ruth

15. Like the smell of pine needles and cedar

17. Poor paper chromatography outcome, perhaps

18. Jungian archetype

19. Job for 89-Down

21. Curie, Dalton, and Gauss, e.g.

22. Rent-___ (Hertz or Avis)

28. Some very popular B'way shows

30. Lifelong assignment, briefly?

31. Kind of pad

32. Start of an incantation

34. Huntsman home

35. Hitchcock double feature?

36. One who may be an expert on intellectual property

37. Multiple-PC hookup

38. Pottery worker, on occasion

39. "Gee whiz!"

40. Oklahoma tribe

44. Use an optical reader

45. Afflictions

46. Add years to one's life?

48. Gave the go-ahead

49. Not as far from

50. Analgesic or antibiotic, e.g.

52. Weights of unfilled bottles

53. Beethoven's "Für ___" 54. Sierra ___, a major producer of diamonds, gold, and titanium

55. Per ___ (yearly)

56. Italian director of the MIT Senseable City Lab, whose name is an anagram of "trait"

60. Sticker shock inducer at the car dealership: Abbr.

62. "I ___": miner's Valentine's Day message

63. Physiologist Jacques who discovered artificial parthenogenesis and was the model for Max Gottlieb in Sinclair Lewis' "Arrowsmith"

65. In the sack

68. Goal for combinatorial synthesis discovery programs (with "molecular") as well as for a school or workplace

70. ___-Magnon

72. Dog star

75. Lab denizens, stereotypically

76. ___ En-Lai

77. Attila's horde

78. Taxol source

80. Berliner's quaff

84. They have their pluses and minuses

85. 25- or 86-Across, or 9-Down, e.g.

86. Where it never rains

87. His head is a large baseball

88. Pupil's place

89. It digests proteins at pH 2

90. Product precursors

91. "___ Boom-de-ay": vaudeville song

92. Raise reason, maybe

93. "Are you ___ out?"

94. Stigma

98. Return to equilibrium

99. Schiff's base, e.g.

100. Mom to Whitney Houston or to Draco Malfoy

101. Napoléon's force

104. Arabian sultanate

105. Call's partner

109. Word in some alumnae bios

110. Beethoven prelude

111. Class-conscious org.?

112. Kerfuffle