Otsuka Gets Astex

Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical has agreed to acquire Astex, a Dublin, Calif.-based drug discovery firm focused on small-molecule therapies, for $886 million. Astex’ Dacogen was recently approved in Europe for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in patients over 65 years of age. The firm’s lead clinical development candidates include treatments for various cancers. The acquisition will provide Otsuka with Astex’ Pyramid drug discovery platform as well as its fragment-based drug design facility in Cambridge, England.
