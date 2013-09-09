Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Paul Walden: Not Just A Scientist

by Robin M. Giroux
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Latvia is now almost devoid of its pre-World War II Jewish population because of the many people murdered by Latvian Nazi collaborators and the military. But it is perhaps fitting that the nation honors one of its outstanding scientists, Paul Walden, despite his obvious pro-Nazi statements and actions (C&EN, July 22, page 28).

When there is evidence to the contrary, I am always less than amused when the standard arguments about someone not being anti-Semitic are employed. These range from “everyone else was doing it” to “it would offend authorities if I did not.” And then there are those people who claim that they were not anti-Semitic because they had a Jewish friend.

This was the case with many famous professors in Germany during the Nazi regime who nonetheless welcomed the expulsion of their fellow Jewish academicians. Unfortunately, Walden fell into both categories with his silence as Jewish colleagues were fired and with his claim to have tried to protect a former student who was Jewish.

The record is clear that despite his contributions to organic chemistry, Walden had major drawbacks when it came to his intolerant actions.

Nelson Marans
Silver Spring, Md.

The article on the Latvian celebration of Walden and his work was interesting. I am not qualified to comment on Walden’s political attitudes, which must, in any case, be considered in the context of the day as well as his personal history.

However, to claim that his being a “Förderndes Mitglied der SS” meant that he was a supporter of the German military is false. He was a financial supporter of the SS. The “Schutzstaffel der NSDAP” was not the military—“Reichswehr/Wehrmacht”—and indeed, was a rival of the conventional military for power in Nazi Germany.

There were nationalistic organizations in Germany at the time that were pro-military without being fanatically Nazi, such as the “Stahlhelm, Bund der Frontsoldaten” or “Kyffhäuserbund,” although these were oriented toward German war veterans, which Walden was not.

Joshua Telser
Chicago

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

‘Died’ versus ‘murdered’
Casting Doubt On Syria’s Guilt
Elucidating Paul Walden

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE