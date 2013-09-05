The next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journal Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research will be Phillip E. Savage, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
I&EC Research publishes industrial and academic research in applied chemistry and chemical engineering, with a focus on fundamental research as well as processes and products. ACS, which also publishes C&EN, made the announcement last week.
Currently an associate editor of I&EC Research, Savage will begin his editorship in January 2014, succeeding Donald R. Paul, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Texas, Austin. Paul has headed the journal since 1986.
“We are delighted to welcome Phil Savage as the new editor-in-chief of I&EC Research,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group. “His impressive vision for the journal, as well as his vast experience and many diverse achievements in chemical engineering, make him an excellent choice to succeed Don Paul.”
King offers thanks to Paul “for over a quarter-century dedicated to serving the industrial and engineering chemistry community and for helping to position I&EC Research among the foremost journals in its field.”
In his research, Savage focuses on use of water and supercritical fluids for sustainable production of chemicals, materials, and energy. He holds a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Delaware, both in chemical engineering.
