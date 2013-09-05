Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Phillip Savage Named New Editor Of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research

University of Michigan chemical engineering professor will succeed Donald Paul in January 2014

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Savage
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Phillip Savage
Phillip E. Savage, chemical engineering professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Credit: Courtesy of Phillip Savage

The next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journal Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research will be Phillip E. Savage, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

I&EC Research publishes industrial and academic research in applied chemistry and chemical engineering, with a focus on fundamental research as well as processes and products. ACS, which also publishes C&EN, made the announcement last week.

Currently an associate editor of I&EC Research, Savage will begin his editorship in January 2014, succeeding Donald R. Paul, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Texas, Austin. Paul has headed the journal since 1986.

“We are delighted to welcome Phil Savage as the new editor-in-chief of I&EC Research,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group. “His impressive vision for the journal, as well as his vast experience and many diverse achievements in chemical engineering, make him an excellent choice to succeed Don Paul.”

King offers thanks to Paul “for over a quarter-century dedicated to serving the industrial and engineering chemistry community and for helping to position I&EC Research among the foremost journals in its field.”

In his research, Savage focuses on use of water and supercritical fluids for sustainable production of chemicals, materials, and energy. He holds a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Delaware, both in chemical engineering.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Christopher W. Jones to lead JACS Au
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces editor-in-chief for open access journal JACS Au
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hongwei Wu named editor in chief of Energy and Fuels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE