A Rachel Carson Memorial

Guy Villax wrote a thoughtful letter on the continuing positive influence of Rachel Carson on environmental issues (C&EN, July 22, page 4). The Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratory was Carson’s intellectual home, and the scientific community here has acknowledged this in a powerful way. On July 14, on the waterfront outside the laboratory, a statue of Rachel Carson was unveiled, showing her in characteristic repose taking notes about what she saw in the scenes of nature before her.
The community at large on southwestern Cape Cod contributed more than $80,000 to bring Carson back home and to remind us of the importance of our being of nature without destroying it.
Radford Shanklin
Woods Hole, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter