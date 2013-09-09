Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Raman Helps Delineate Brain Tumors

Label-free method stacks up against conventional pathology

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
A Raman image (left) shows glioma cells (blue) infiltrating brain tissue. A conventional stained histology image is shown for comparison.
This stimulated Raman scattering image (left) shows infiltrating glioma, with 25-75% tumor infiltration. Protein-rich regions are in blue and lipid-rich regions are in green. A conventional histology image (right) is shown for comparison.
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
A Raman image (left) shows glioma cells (blue) infiltrating brain tissue. A conventional stained histology image is shown for comparison.

The goal of brain cancer surgery is to strike a balance between removing diseased tissue and leaving healthy tissue. But to the surgeon, cancer tissue and normal tissue can be difficult to tell apart. Imaging methods based on chemical signatures might be able to help distinguish between the two. To that end, a research team led by Harvard University’s X. Sunney Xie has used label-free, two-color stimulated Raman scattering microscopy to detect human glioblastoma in mice and in tumors removed from human patients (Sci. Transl. Med. 2013, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3005954). The researchers acquired images of excised brain tissue using Raman signals at 2,845 cm−1 and 2,930 cm−1, which are representative of proteins and lipids, respectively. They colored the lipid signal green and the protein signal blue. Tumors show up as mostly blue. Neuropathologists classified brain tissue in the samples using both Raman and conventional histological staining, making only two errors out of 225 Raman samples.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoprobes spot brain cancer from a blood draw
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Raman Imaging In A Different Light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE