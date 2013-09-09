Solvay And Sadara Move On Peroxide

A joint venture between Solvay and Sadara is moving forward with a massive hydrogen peroxide plant in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Sadara is a joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco that is building a $20 billion chemical complex there. The peroxide plant will have more than 300,000 metric tons of annual capacity when it is completed in 2015. It will provide feedstock for a hydrogen peroxide to propylene oxide (HPPO) facility that is part of the Sadara project. Solvay already has HPPO-related joint ventures in Antwerp, Belgium, and Map Ta Phut, Thailand.
