Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

It Takes A Village

by A. Maureen Rouhi
September 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Left to right, beginning at the top row: Robin Giroux, Kimberly Dunham, Craig Bettenhausen, Emily Bones, Sophia Cai, Arlene Goldberg-Gist, Jeff Huber, Gail Mortenson, Rob Bryson, Robin Braverman, Steve Lovasz, Yang Ku, Rachel Pepling, Tchad Blair, Luis Carrillo, Ty Finocchiaro, Pamela Rigden Snead, Renee Zerby, Nader Heidari, Tim Bauer, Shelly Savage, Krystal King, Joe Davis, and Rick Smith.
Photos of the C&EN staff members who produced the 90th anniversary issue.
Left to right, beginning at the top row: Robin Giroux, Kimberly Dunham, Craig Bettenhausen, Emily Bones, Sophia Cai, Arlene Goldberg-Gist, Jeff Huber, Gail Mortenson, Rob Bryson, Robin Braverman, Steve Lovasz, Yang Ku, Rachel Pepling, Tchad Blair, Luis Carrillo, Ty Finocchiaro, Pamela Rigden Snead, Renee Zerby, Nader Heidari, Tim Bauer, Shelly Savage, Krystal King, Joe Davis, and Rick Smith.

This issue is a labor of love. Taking us through nine major ways that chemistry has changed the world over nine decades are nine reporters whose names are familiar to many readers: Celia Arnaud, Sarah Everts, Bethany Halford, Cheryl Hogue, Mitch Jacoby, Steve Ritter, Ann Thayer, Michael Torrice, and Alex Tullo. Many others worked in the background, and I take this opportunity to thank them publicly.

Brainstorming about this issue began in the summer of 2012. After we decided to examine how C&EN covered specific topics over the years, the science/technology/education group, led by Assistant Managing Editor Amanda Yarnell and Deputy AME Stu Borman, fleshed out the details. After much deliberation, they settled on nine topics and recruited reporters. Importantly, they decided that C&EN should create a commemorative poster, which accompanies this issue.

Last May, management of the special issue moved to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Josh Fischman. What you have now is different from any issue you’ve ever seen. It is the product of the creativity unleashed by the collaboration Fischman fostered among writers, editors, designers, and production staff. The stories instruct, inspire, and validate chemists’ pride in their discipline. The layouts—both print and online—are eye-popping, showing off the design team’s flair.

Production moved into high gear in early August. By this time, Managing Editor Robin Giroux and C&EN Online Editor Rachel Pepling had rallied the production troops for the grueling days ahead, culminating on Sept. 5. Members of these teams—pictured here—are C&EN’s unsung heroes. Week after week, they do the essential post-writer/pre-reader work that enables C&EN content to be the best it can be. For this issue, they have outdone themselves many times over. I cannot thank them enough.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: What a year
Thanks For Reading, Again
Teamwork @ C&EN

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE