It Takes A Village

This issue is a labor of love. Taking us through nine major ways that chemistry has changed the world over nine decades are nine reporters whose names are familiar to many readers: Celia Arnaud, Sarah Everts, Bethany Halford, Cheryl Hogue, Mitch Jacoby, Steve Ritter, Ann Thayer, Michael Torrice, and Alex Tullo. Many others worked in the background, and I take this opportunity to thank them publicly.
Brainstorming about this issue began in the summer of 2012. After we decided to examine how C&EN covered specific topics over the years, the science/technology/education group, led by Assistant Managing Editor Amanda Yarnell and Deputy AME Stu Borman, fleshed out the details. After much deliberation, they settled on nine topics and recruited reporters. Importantly, they decided that C&EN should create a commemorative poster, which accompanies this issue.
Last May, management of the special issue moved to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Josh Fischman. What you have now is different from any issue you’ve ever seen. It is the product of the creativity unleashed by the collaboration Fischman fostered among writers, editors, designers, and production staff. The stories instruct, inspire, and validate chemists’ pride in their discipline. The layouts—both print and online—are eye-popping, showing off the design team’s flair.
Production moved into high gear in early August. By this time, Managing Editor Robin Giroux and C&EN Online Editor Rachel Pepling had rallied the production troops for the grueling days ahead, culminating on Sept. 5. Members of these teams—pictured here—are C&EN’s unsung heroes. Week after week, they do the essential post-writer/pre-reader work that enables C&EN content to be the best it can be. For this issue, they have outdone themselves many times over. I cannot thank them enough.
