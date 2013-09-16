The Ozark Section of the American Chemical Society will host the 2013 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2013) from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19. The meeting, which has a theme of “Chemistry: Part of the Solution,” will be held at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, in Springfield, Mo.

The general chair of the meeting is Eric Bosch of Missouri State University. Nick Gerasimchuk, also of MSU, is program chair.

Please visit the MWRM 2013 website, 2013mwrm.sites.acs.org, for evolving program details, registration, and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The technical program will cover a wide array of chemistry topics. Planned symposia include “Advances in Drug Delivery,” “Chemistry in Imaging: From Basic Science to Applications,” “Crystal Engineering & Supramolecular Chemistry,” “Current Trends in Polymer Science,” “Nanoscale Engineered Biomaterials & Biosensors,” and “Spectroscopic & Structural Methods in Inorganic Chemistry.”

MWRM 2013 will also include general sessions in analytical, biological, inorganic, medicinal, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry; polymer and materials science; nanomaterials; and chemical education, as well as multiple poster sessions in these and other chemical disciplines.

MWRM 2013 At A Glance Dates: Oct. 16–19 Location: University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, Springfield, Mo. Information contacts: Eric Bosch, general chair, ericbosch@missouristate.edu; Nick Gerasimchuk, program chair, nngerasimchuk@missouristate.edu; John Michael Sophos, ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions, (800) 227-5558, ext. 4608, j_sophos@acs.org Website: 2013mwrm.sites.acs.org

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAM. The ACS student chapter at MSU will host the MWRM 2013 undergraduate program. Many exciting events are planned specifically for undergraduates, including an afternoon of ACS on Campus workshops. Details can be found on the meeting website. For further information, contact Brett Huntley at huntley2009@live.missouristate.edu.

HIGH SCHOOL DAY. A day of activities for high school teachers and students is being planned for Saturday on the MSU campus. Please refer to the meeting website for evolving details.

WORKSHOPS & COURSES. On Friday morning, the ACS Office of Career Management & Development will present “Finding Your Pathway.” The workshop will describe higher education, industry, government, and entrepreneurial careers as well as hiring trends. Participants will inventory their values, interests, backgrounds, strengths, and weaknesses so they can select which career pathway they would like to explore.

An ACS career consultant will hold one-on-one résumé review sessions on Friday afternoon. Attendees can sign up for appointments at the registration desk on Wednesday evening and Thursday or during the workshop on Friday morning.

An all-day Friday workshop will cover “Essential Information & Training for the Chemical Hygiene Officer,” including details about the position, regulatory requirements, best management practices, risk and exposure assessment, emergency response, and resource materials. There is a special all-inclusive registration category for this workshop. For more details, go to 2013mwrm.sites.acs.org/registration.htm.

EVENTS. A variety of social events have been planned for the meeting. Tickets can be purchased through registration or on-site as available. Meeting attendees who have already registered and want to add a ticket can do so by calling John Michael Sophos at (800) 227-5558, ext. 4608.

MWRM 2013 will kick off on Wednesday evening with the annual Sci-Mix. Participants will enjoy light refreshments, a poster session, and exhibits while mingling and networking.

Everyone is invited to attend the Thursday evening MWRM 2013 Awards Reception honoring the recipients of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.; the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to the ACS; the Stanley C. Israel Midwest Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences; the Midwest Award, sponsored by the St. Louis Section; and the undergraduate poster awards.

The awards banquet will follow the reception. Tickets are $30.

On Friday, attendees are invited to join the members of the ACS Board of Directors who will be present at the meeting for a box lunch and discussion on the state of ACS.

EXHIBITION & SPONSORSHIPS. Industrial and academic booths will be intermixed with the poster boards for the poster sessions throughout the meeting. The exhibition area will also serve as Coffee Break Central. Interested potential exhibitors and sponsors are encouraged to visit the meeting webpage to view the floor plan, review the list of existing exhibitors and sponsors, and access the exhibitor and sponsorship registration forms. For additional information, contact Richard Biagioni at rnbiagioni@missouristate.edu.

LODGING. A block of rooms has been reserved for MWRM 2013 attendees at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center. Reservations can be made via the meeting website or by calling the hotel at (417) 864-7333. A special group rate of $98 is available through Sept. 29 with the code “ACSMRM.”

REGISTRATION. Meeting registration is available through the MWRM 2013 website. Early-bird registration ends on Sept. 29. Online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rates until Oct. 15.