908 Devices Wins Funding And A Partner

908 Devices, a maker of battery-powered mass spectrometers that can weigh as little as 3 lb, has raised $7 million in financing from investors including the oil and gas services firm Schlumberger. In addition, 908 Devices signed a technical development agreement with Schlumberger to advance use of the firm’s instruments in the oil and gas industry. Other investors in the latest investment round include the University of Tokyo Edge Capital and Arch Venture Partners. The firm previously raised $8 million from investors and $17 million in government research grants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter