AstraZeneca Licenses Merck Cancer Drug

AstraZeneca will shell out $50 million for global access to Merck & Co.’s MK-1775, a WEE1 kinase inhibitor in Phase IIa studies for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Preclinical studies suggest MK-1775, which blocks a protein involved in the regulation of the cell-division cycle, could enhance the efficacy of chemotherapies that work by damaging tumor DNA. The deal expands AstraZeneca’s ovarian cancer development pipeline, which includes olaparib. Olaparib blocks PARP, an enzyme involved in DNA repair. Earlier this month, the drug entered Phase III studies.
