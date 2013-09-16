Biogen Seals Two Neurology Deals

Biogen Idec is handing over $100 million as part of a six-year neurology drug development pact with Isis Pharmaceuticals. Isis will grant Biogen exclusive rights to use its antisense technology to develop treatments for neurological diseases. The companies will jointly validate disease targets; Isis will be responsible for discovering antisense therapies, and Biogen will take the lead on finding small-molecule and biologic drugs. In a separate neurology drug deal, Biogen and Amicus Therapeutics will develop small molecules targeting the lysosomal enzyme glucocerobrosidase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
