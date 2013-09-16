Bird-Inspired Filter Captures Carbon

To reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, factories and power plants can filter their flue gas by passing it through a column filled with a solution of a CO 2 -trapping compound such as monoethanolamine (MEA). This technique isn’t very efficient, so researchers have been looking for alternative technologies. One research team, led by Aaron P. Esser-Kahn of the University of California, Irvine, has developed a carbon capture material inspired by one of nature’s most efficient membranes: a bird’s lungs. To fly efficiently, birds have evolved intricate structures in their lungs to rapidly exchange CO 2 for oxygen, Esser-Kahn said. His team produced its bird-lung mimics by stretching polylactic acid fibers of two different diameters between brass plates. The researchers then filled a mold around the fibers with polydimethylsiloxane. After the polymer set, the team heated the assembly to degrade the fibers and leave behind microchannels of two sizes. When the researchers filled the small-diameter channels with MEA and passed CO 2 through the larger ones, they observed the gas diffuse through the filter and react with MEA. Surprisingly, CO 2 transferred most rapidly when the channels were packed in a “double square” pattern—a geometric pattern not observed in nature—rather than a hexagonal pattern that more closely simulates a bird’s airways.