Cargill, Evolva Move On Biotech Stevia

Cargill and Evolva, a Swiss biotech firm, say their development program for making steviol glycosides from fermentation will move to pilot scale this year rather than in 2014. Steviol glycosides are sweet-tasting molecules produced by the stevia plant and used in low-calorie foods and beverages (see page 11). Cargill markets Truvia, the first mass-produced stevia-based sweetener. The fermentation route will enable cost-effective production of the most desirable glycosides, which occur naturally in small amounts in the stevia plant, according to the companies.
