Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry On Cloth

Catalysis: Modified textiles offer new method for organocatalysis

by Bethany Halford
September 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
An organotextile catalyst based on cinchona-sulfonamide can desymmetrize anhydrides.
A reaction scheme showing how an organotextile catalyst desymmetrizes anhydrides.
An organotextile catalyst based on cinchona-sulfonamide can desymmetrize anhydrides.

Organocatalysts have become fashionable in chemistry circles during the past decade. Now, chemists are taking a cue from fashion by immobilizing these small, nonmetallic organic catalysts onto fabric (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1242196). The new organotextile catalysts offer a general, inexpensive, and practical approach to solid-supported organocatalysis, which aids catalyst recycling and could find use in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.

“The difficulty with any catalyst that is not supported on a heterogeneous material is that the recovery from homogenous phase requires an additional operation,” explains Benjamin List, of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, who spearheaded the organotextile research. Heterogeneous catalysts can be easily recovered by filtration, for example.

“One inherent advantage of organocatalysts, as compared to enzymes or metal-based catalysts, is that they can be easily and covalently attached to solid supports,” List adds. Chemists realized this advantage early on, he says, but so far the catalytic activity, selectivity, and recyclability of solid-supported organocatalysts have been inferior to those of homogeneous ones.

Researchers led by Klaus Opwis, of the German Textile Research Center, recently discovered a practical method for modifying textiles, such as nylon, with organic molecules simply by using ultraviolet light.

So List and Opwis teamed up to modify textiles with organocatalysts. To date they’ve made catalyst cloths modified with a Lewis base, a Brønsted acid, and a chiral organocatalyst. The textiles possess excellent stability, activity, and recyclability for various organic transformations. In one example, the researchers noted the high enantioselectivity was maintained for more than 250 cycles of asymmetric catalysis, an unusually high number of catalytic turnovers.

“What excited me most about this work was the incredibly high number of reaction cycles,” comments Franco Cozzi, an organocatalysis expert at the University of Milan, in Italy. “Generally, a supported organocatalyst after a few cycles is totally or at least partially inactivated, but this seems not to be the case in the present work.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attached to MOFs, frustrated Lewis pair catalysts become recyclable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amines built using cobalt nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron Catalysts For Enantioselective Hydrogenations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE