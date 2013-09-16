For director-at-large: Dorothy J. Phillips

Phillips [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Dorothy J. Phillips

Northeastern Section. (Retired) Waters Corp., Milford, Mass.

Academic record: Vanderbilt University, B.A., 1967; University of Cincinnati, Ph.D., 1974

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2010; Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2008; ACS Northeastern Section Henry A. Hill Award, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, ACS Nashville Section, 2004; Distinguished Chemist Award, New England Institute of Chemists, 2011; Waters Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions to Waters and Waters’ Community, 2008; Dr. Dorothy Wingfield Phillips Award for Leadership, Vanderbilt University, 2007; Unsung Heroine Award, Vanderbilt University, 2006; honored by TTT Mentor Program of Cambridge, Mass., “Minority Role Model in Science, Mathematics, Technology & Engineering” 2004; Distinguished Alumni, University of Cincinnati, McMicken College of Arts & Sciences, 1994, Center for Women Studies, 1993; Waters’ Manager Award for Innovation, 1987–88

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Retired. Waters Corp., 1984–2013, strategic marketing director (global position that included gathering market intelligence for decision management and developing collaborations for new business development), 2006–13, clinical marketing director, 2004–06, new business development director, 2003–04, strategic program management director, 2000–02

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee, 2008–13, Nominations Subcommittee, chair, 2012–13; Committee on Committees, 2001–06, secretary, 2003–04; Industrial Pipeline Subcommittee, chair, 2005–06; Committee on Divisional Activities, 2007–08; Committee on International Activities, committee associate, 1998; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1997–2000, committee associate, 1996; Undergraduate Programs Advisory Board, 2013–15; Presidential Task Force, “Vision 2025: Helping ACS Members Thrive in the Global Chemistry Enterprise,” 2012–13

Service in ACS offices:Northeastern Section: councilor, 1995–2015; chair, 1993; chair-elect and program chair, 1992; Project SEED, committee chair, 1994–95; Nominating Committee, chair, 1994; Centennial Celebration, cochair, 1998; Fundraising Committee, chair, 2004–08; Awards Committee, chair, 2009–13; trustee, 2014–16. Analytical Chemistry Division: chair, 2009–10; program chair, 2008–09, chair-elect, 2007–08, immediate past-chair, 2010–11, Fundraising Committee, chair, 2012–13

Member: Member of ACS since 1973. American Society of Mass Spectrometry; American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS); National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers; Sigma Xi; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ACS Divisions: Agrochemicals, Analytical Chemistry, Biological Chemistry, Business Development & Management

Related activities: Spearheaded Waters sponsorship of the Division of Analytical Chemistry Distinguished Service Award, the Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, the ACS Award in Separation Science & Technology, and the ACS Sci-Mind Program; member of AAPS delegation to China, 2004; keynote or invited speaker at the 15th International Conference of the Indian Society of Chemists & Biologists, Rajkot, India, 2011, the International Conference on Chemistry for Mankind, Innovative Ideas in Life Sciences, Nagpur, India, 2011, the 3rd Annual PepCon Conference, Beijing, China, 2010, the 6th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology, Beijing, China, 2008; more than 70 publications and presentations focused on separation sciences (liquid chromatography); contributed a chapter in book on active learning in analytical chemistry, 2007

Phillips’ STATEMENT

After recently retiring from a successful 40-year industrial career, I have decided to make the American Chemical Society a priority. I am committed to using my expertise and skills to assist ACS in achieving its strategies and visions. My decision to place my focus on the society was confirmed by being a member of President Marinda Li Wu’s task force, “Vision 2025: Helping ACS Members Thrive in the Global Chemistry Enterprise.” In addition, I have been a Northeastern Section councilor since 1995 and active in governance and divisions during the past 18 years. During two terms on the Council Policy Committee I worked closely with ACS officers in the presidential succession roles as well as with the CEO and secretary of the society. Thus, I gained insight in ACS operations and long-term goals.

I accepted the invitation to be a candidate for director-at-large on the ACS board because this position would allow me to effectively use my expertise and skills to make strong contributions to the society.

What are some of the programs and goals of ACS through which I can work as a board member? The task forces of both the immediate past and the incumbent presidents raise issues or make recommendations through which I am confident that as a member of the board I can make an impact. I would like to address two of those issues, global chemistry enterprise and chemical safety.

Global Chemistry Enterprise

During ACS national meetings in 2012 and 2013 I heard the input of stakeholders on the seven-recommendation outcome of President Wu’s Vision 2025 task force (C&EN, June 3, page 39). Initially, the job loss from companies moving their businesses outside the U.S. was a huge concern. However, we are now advocating for ACS members to consider short- or long-term international positions due partially to the high level of unemployment for scientists in the U.S. ACS has launched new programs to facilitate international positions; yet, there is more work to be done. My 16 years’ experience in collaboration and business development in Europe and Asia gives me the expertise to work with the board. My interest includes facilitating our undergraduate and graduate students to search globally for internships, research, and career positions. My experience leads me to stress addressing business etiquette and communication skills in order for our members to take full advantage of these positions. As a member of the board I would work with governance to develop ACS training workshops and seminars to be held at national and/or regional meetings; multimedia and online courses are also options to meet this objective.

Chemical Safety

If elected as director-at-large I would support ACS becoming a stronger advocate for chemical safety. Understanding and practicing chemical safety was mandatory at all job levels when I worked at Dow Chemical Co. Later, at Waters Corp., I worked with the safety committee to implement many of these same practices and rules. Recently, chemical safety was brought to our attention by Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri’s task force report and by accidents that resulted in deaths. No student or scientist should die due to a chemical accident. The late Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) was known as a “safety champion” (C&EN, June 10, page 6) because he fought for legislation aimed at ensuring the safety of chemicals and the chemical industry. As a member of the ACS board I will work with you to develop ACS policies that address safety issues for current and emerging technologies. We must continue the work of Sen. Lautenberg and Shakhashiri’s task force to raise ACS status to a champion for chemical safety.

My decision to commit to ACS is also personal. Since I grew up in the segregated South, my achievements have been greater than expected. Yet my teachers helped me to exceed my potential. Through the grace of God and the support of others I was the first African-American woman to receive a B.A. degree from Vanderbilt University School of Arts & Sciences and a Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in chemistry. Through my service in ACS I will continue to reach out to help others exceed their expected potentials in chemistry and related disciplines.

In summary, I am prepared and committed to be a strong contributor on the ACS board. I have extensive leadership experience as a corporate director and within ACS governance and divisions. Please vote for me to be one of your directors-at-large on the ACS board.