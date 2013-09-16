For District II Director: Alan A. Hazari

Hazari [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Alan A. Hazari

East Tennessee Section. University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Academic record: American University, Cairo, B.S., 1968; Youngstown State University, M.S., 1972; University of Tennessee, Doctor of Science Education, 1997

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2011; David A. Shirley Award, ACS East Tennessee Section, 2004; Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach, ACS, 2000; Science Educator of the Year, Tennessee Science Teachers Association, 2002; University of Tennessee Chancellor’s Citation for Community Service, 1995

Professional positions (for past 10 years): University of Tennessee, director of chemistry labs and lecturer, 1991–

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Community Activities, committee associate, 2012–14; Committee on Chemical Safety, consultant, 2011, 2001–10, chair, 2005–07, committee associate, 2001; Committee on Local Section Activities, committee associate, 2011; ACS tour speaker, 1998–

Service in ACS offices:East Tennessee Section: councilor, 2000–14, chair, 1996, chair-elect and program chair, 1995, secretary, 1993–94; Tennessee Government Affairs Committee, 2008–

Member: Member of ACS since 1972. Institute for Chemical Education; National Science Teachers Association; Tennessee Science Teachers Association; Institute for Inquiry

Related activities: University of Mississippi, director of chemistry labs, 1976–91; Tougaloo College, chemistry instructor, 1973–76; Croydon Hall Academy, science and math teacher, 1970–71; Shouf College, Lebanon, chemistry instructor, 1968–70

Hazari’S STATEMENT

DIFFICULT TIMES, SERIOUS SOLUTIONS

As an American Chemical Society member, I have served the profession at the local, regional, national, and international levels for the past 42 years. I have seen many noteworthy events in our profession, but we cannot dwell on past successes while we are facing serious problems. College graduates seem to have limited opportunities in today’s marketplace. Funding for research has been decreased. The public image of chemistry is eroded by negative headlines. Our role is to be bold and forward-thinking as we work together to find innovative solutions to these issues. As an ACS tour speaker, I have visited local sections in 45 states. On the basis of my interactions with fellow chemists, I would like to highlight a few areas that I believe are of importance to our membership.

JOBS. We cannot create jobs, but we must provide the means for finding existing ones. We have to work with and convince legislators to provide incentives for companies to carry out research and development here, instead of abroad. Within ACS, we need to strengthen the career as well as the professional leadership units as they continue helping our membership. Each of us must do his/her part to advocate for workforce preparedness for chemistry professionals.

ADVOCACY. We all have the duty to partake in the ACS Legislative Action Network calls and events. The circumstances of our lives are influenced by politicians, but many lack the awareness and the knowledge needed to support issues that affect our daily lives. We should continuously provide the right information to help legislators make the right decisions. The basic message that we need to share is that ACS and its members are always available to help and support political leaders with information and resources.

EDUCATION. We must work with K–12 educators and students and provide them with the means to present an exciting picture in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Our goal is to prepare an educated public so that through science literacy, professionals and lay folks alike learn to appreciate the importance of STEM in our lives. Educational outreach, including participation by chemistry/science teachers in regional and national ACS meetings, is important. But let us not forget to work through our organization at the local level with Project SEED, High School ChemClub, and Science Coaches programs, just to name a few. These and other programs deeply enrich teachers’ content and pedagogical backgrounds and promote students’ excitement for learning. Finally, with the formation of the ACS Senior Chemists Committee, we have one more formally established venue for chemists to reach out and share our experiences and expertise with the next generation of scientists.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH. As a part of my professional life, I have contributed to the public’s understanding of chemistry by way of personal presentations and media communications. My motto has always been that “Chemistry is for kids ages two to 102 years!” We must all work continuously to show the public at large how lives are made richer by chemical discoveries and products. This is an urgent responsibility for every chemist. I strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of the many ACS outreach efforts and programs.