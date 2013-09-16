For District IV Director: Larry K. Krannich

Krannich [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Larry K. Krannich

Alabama Section. University of Alabama, Birmingham

Academic record: Illinois State University, B.S., 1963; M.S., 1965; University of Florida, Ph.D., 1968

Honors: E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the ACS, 2009; Alabama Academy of Science Fellow, 2007; Salute to Excellence, Local Section Activities Committee, ACS, 2001; Omicron Delta Kappa; Phi Kappa Phi

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Alabama Academy of Science, executive director, 2003– ; University of Alabama, Birmingham, ­professor emeritus, 2003– ; Center for Community Outreach Development, interim director, 2004, professor and department chair, 1977–2003

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, District IV Director, 2011–13; councilor ex officio, 2011–13; Board of Directors, Executive Committee, 2013; Planning Committee, 2013; Society Program Portfolio Management Goals & Metrics Team, chair, 2013; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2011–13, National Awards Logistics & Processes Subcommittee, chair, 2013; Award Review Committee, chair, 2012; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2011–13, chair, 2013; Board Operations & Technology Team, 2011–12; Board Working Group on Society Program Portfolio Management, 2012–13; Board Working Group on Web Strategy & Innovation, 2012; Leadership Advisory Board (LAB), cochair, 2009–13; Committee on Committees, 2005–10; Committee on Membership Affairs, 2004–05; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1996–01, committee associate, 1995, consultant, 2002–03; Governance Review Task Force, Action Team on Optimal & Appropriate Divisional Staff Support, chair, 2007; Governance Review Sub-Task Force on Disciplinary Organization, 2006; BOG Leadership Skills Implementation Working Group, chair, 2005–08; Board Presidential Task Force on Division & Local Section Funding Petition, 2002–03; Task Force on Bylaw Changes for Local Section & Division Support, 2001–02; Task Force on Electronic Mailing Lists, chair, 1996–97; Canvassing Committee, ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, 1993–96, chair, 1995–96

Service in ACS offices:Alabama Section: councilor, 1994–2010; chair, 1982–83; chair-elect, 1981–82. Southeast Regional Meeting: secretary-treasurer, 1990–98

Member: Member of ACS since 1964. Alabama Academy of Science. ACS Divisions: Chemical Education, History of Chemistry

Related activities: Alabama Academy of Science, executive director, 2003– , treasurer, 1992–2003; IPC Foundation Board, 2005–10, president, 2010, vice president, 2009; Vestavia Math Team Parents Association, president, 2010, vice president, 2009; University of Alabama, Birmingham, associate professor, 1972–76, assistant professor, 1969–72; Technical Hochschule Wien, visiting professor, 1969; University of Mississippi, assistant professor, 1968–69; published 54 journal articles, a study guide (eight editions) to general chemistry text, and a chapter in an inorganic encyclopedia

Krannich’S STATEMENT

My initial three-year, District IV director term has been a truly gratifying experience of commitment in tackling the challenges that confront ACS. I look forward to the privilege of continuing these contributions, addressing District IV member concerns, maintaining my ongoing communication with all District IV officers, and meeting with more of our members. My board work has confirmed that a director should possess deep experience in the profession, a demonstrated commitment and passion for advancing the society, and leadership skills necessary to handle near-term challenges while setting the long-term vision for ACS. Throughout my 50 years of active ACS membership, I have held significant leadership roles. Currently, I serve as an elected member of the Board Executive Committee, chair of the Professional & Member Relations Committee and a Grants & Awards subcommittee, and have participated on several board subcommittees and working groups (www.krannichdistrictiv.com). I travel extensively to participate in multiple ACS regional meetings, talk with members, judge student poster sessions, recognize award recipients, discuss ACS member value with student members, solicit opinions, facilitate leadership courses, visit with government and agency leaders, and nurture ongoing society engagement. Additionally, as executive director of the Alabama Academy of Science, I collaboratively work with people in the STEM disciplines promoting science within Alabama and developing initiatives for engaging students in science. I believe I am a great fit for District IV director and desire to continue my work with you and board colleagues as we collaboratively advance key issues in the society, manage our program portfolio, turn challenges into opportunities, and address our members’ career and professional development needs.

The society faces numerous significant issues associated with membership value, education, advocacy, scientific information, open access, science and human rights, jobs and careers, globalization, professional advancement, financial sustainability, and unemployment. To address these, you, with the society’s leadership, created the robust Strategic Plan 2013 & Beyond, focusing on four core values and engaging visionary leadership. Foremost, we are a member-driven organization. Members are our most important assets. Your involvement is crucial at all levels to raise concerns, propose ideas, develop programs, and work to benefit all members and society. Collectively, we must explore how to best align the organization with your dynamic strategic plan and collaboratively lead change. I remain active in the Alabama local section and encourage all members to increase their local section involvement. The Strategy Café, which we inaugurated at SERMACS 2012, was an effective venue for member involvement. As your director, I will continue to support expanded division and local section collaborations, facilitate member engagement, and drive creative activities that help the society meet or exceed our strategic goals.

To address our chemistry professionals’ employment situation, ACS pursues three different strategic initiatives—support, job creation, and pathways—with creative programs. Ours is a vibrant organization with a robust, diverse, and highly professional volunteer base and extremely dedicated staff. Our leaders within the organization come from this volunteer base. Investing in our volunteers’ leadership skills and career and professional development is critical for our and our members’ futures (C&EN, Nov. 5, 2012, page 39). I am exceedingly gratified by my role in the leadership development program: I chaired (2005–09) the Leadership Skills Working Group that planned and designed the framework; managed the course development; and piloted and launched our ACS Leadership Development System (2009). I now cochair the Leadership Advisory Board and serve as a facilitator for five courses. This has provided me a unique venue to meet and work with members from across the country. Our vision is to provide all members with cutting-edge leadership skills development and opportunities to hone newly learned skills in a nonthreatening environment. Our goals and milestones have been surpassed, and more than 4,000 participants have taken leadership courses. Today your leadership development program is the cutting edge in the not-for-profit sector. We not only create tomorrow’s ACS leaders but also impact the many companies, universities, and organizations employing our members. Our preeminent leadership, career, and professional development programs dramatically enhance our members’ employment viability and build our career portfolios for career advancement. I will passionately continue my support, oversight, and course facilitator roles.