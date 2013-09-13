Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Withdraws Two Proposals On Chemical Safety

Regulation: Industry praises move, agency claims the rules are no longer needed

by Cheryl Hogue
September 13, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In a victory for the chemical industry, EPA has rescinded plans to propose two new chemical safety regulations.

One rule EPA was considering would have placed bisphenol A, polybrominated diphenyl ethers, and eight phthalates on a federal “chemicals of concern” list. The other rule would have barred chemical makers, in most instances, from claiming the identity of a substance as confidential business information in health and safety data they submit to EPA.

Chemical manufacturers, which typically hate government lists that they say stigmatize substances and vigorously protect their trade secrets, opposed both draft proposals under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The American Chemistry Council and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), industry trade groups, praise EPA’s withdrawal action. “Disclosure of chemical identity may be all it takes to give away a competitive advantage,” SOCMA’s Daniel Newton says.

The proposals had been stuck in limbo, undergoing scrutiny at the White House. The chemicals of concern list was pending for more than three years and the confidential business information proposal for 20 months—both way past federal review limits of 120 days. Now, EPA says the two regulations are superseded by its ongoing crackdown on unwarranted trade-secret claims and an effort begun last year to scrutinize and, if needed, regulate a few dozen chemicals currently being marketed.

Environmental advocates say EPA’s move keeps information about potentially toxic chemicals away from the public.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tug-of-war emerged over chemical safety rules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Activists sue over revamped U.S. chemical law
TSCA reform crossed the finish line

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE