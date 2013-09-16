Former Dow R&D Head Moves To Academia

William F. Banholzer, Dow Chemical’s chief technology officer for eight years until his retirement on Aug. 1, has joined the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with appointments in the department of chemical and biological engineering and the Wisconsin Energy Institute. Banholzer, a Milwaukee native, says he will help university researchers translate research into discoveries that are meaningful to society. “I have a unique ability to differentiate invention from innovation,” he says.
