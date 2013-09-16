Of 6,000 U.S. electricity-generating facilities, 50 power plants emit nearly one-third of all carbon dioxide from the U.S. power sector, according to a report released last week. The study by Environment America Research & Policy Center, an environmental group, says that although these coal-fired plants generated 30% of power-sector CO 2 in 2011, they produced only about 16% of U.S. electricity. The report identifies Georgia Power’s Robert W. Scherer Plant, located just north of Macon, Ga., as the largest CO 2 emitter, generating 21 million metric tons in 2011. In response, company officials point out that the facility is also the nation’s largest coal-fired power plant, producing the most electricity. The company has spent $2 billion in environmental upgrades since the plant began operating 40 years ago, a Georgia Power spokesman says. The report notes that Scherer and similar facilities will be the focus of a government regulation to limit CO 2 emissions from existing plants, which is expected to be proposed in June 2014. Overall, U.S. power plants are responsible for 41% of the nation’s CO 2 pollution.