Fuji Chemical Plans Astaxanthin In U.S.

Japan’s Fuji Chemical Industry has purchased land at an industrial park in Moses Lake, Wash., where it plans a $30 million facility for the carotenoid antioxidant astaxanthin. Using photobioreactors to cultivate microalgae that express astaxanthin, the plant will complement one Fuji already operates in Sweden. Fuji is targeting dietary supplement applications. The biggest astaxanthin suppliers are the chemical companies DSM and BASF, which use a synthetic route to the product.
