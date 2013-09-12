Manuel Guzman Named New President Of Chemical Abstracts Service

The next president of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) will be Manuel (Manny) Guzman, effective Sept. 30. He succeeds Robert J. Massie, who has led CAS for more than 21 years and who is retiring at the end of March 2014.
Based in Columbus, Ohio, CAS is a global leader in chemical information and is a division of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.
Guzman was most recently executive vice president of learning and research products and international operations at Cengage Learning, which provides teaching, learning, and research products and services for academic, professional, and library markets worldwide. He managed a $2 billion product development operation there as well as international operations generating $300 million in annual revenues.
“Manny was the unanimous and enthusiastic choice of our search committee, which looked at a field of highly capable executives,” says ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. “He is an extremely articulate, knowledgeable, accomplished, and personable executive with substantive experience in relevant information businesses.”
Guzman has led and managed information businesses at the scale of CAS, “and his knowledge of the library, education, government, and industry marketplaces, both domestically and internationally, places him advantageously to enhance CAS’s core products—SciFinder and STN—as well as create new opportunities,” Jacobs adds.
Guzman holds a B.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. in finance from Seton Hall University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter