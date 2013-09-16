Midori Launches For Cellulosic Sugars

The venture capital firm Flagship Ventures has launched Midori Renewables, a cellulosic sugar technology company. Midori’s process uses a solid, reusable catalyst to break down cellulose into sugars, which can then be fermented into fuels or chemicals. The cellulosic sugar units are designed to be bolted on to existing corn, sugarcane, or palm oil processing facilities. The company claims its process yields sugars for two-thirds the cost of methods that rely on enzymes, microbes, or acids. Midori plans to start building a demonstration facility next year.
