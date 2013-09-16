Momentive Teams Up For New Composites

Thermoset resins supplier Momentive will collaborate with the Fraunhofer Project Centre for Composites Research at the University of Western Ontario. The organizations will research high-volume, lightweight composites for the North American car industry. The center, which opened last year, is itself a collaboration between Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology and Western. In 2012, Momentive opened a transportation research and applications center in Germany.
