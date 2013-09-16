Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Scientists Sniff Out Omega-3 Fishy Odors

ACS Meeting News: When omega-3 fatty acids are oxidized, a mixture of the degradation products causes unpleasant smells

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Food scientists would like to add omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil to foods because they’re believed to have health benefits and humans have trouble biosynthesizing them. But these unstable fatty acids can degrade via enzymatic or chemical oxidation to form compounds that give foods a fishy smell. Peter H. Schieberle of the Technical University of Munich reported that his team has identified the compounds responsible for the unwanted odors. The scientists separately reacted α-linolenic acid (a plant-derived omega-3 fatty acid) and eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid (both derived from fish) with oxygen in the presence of lipoxygenase or a copper(II) salt. By using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, they found that all six reactions produced the same mixture of 11 compounds, but in different ratios. One compound, an epoxydecadienal, had never been identified in foods before. The fishiest odor was produced by eicosapentaenoic acid oxidized by copper, whereas α-linolenic acid didn’t produce a fishy smell at all. Schieberle’s team re-created the fishy smell by mixing the 11 compounds at the concentrations found in the fishiest mixture in a neutral oil.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fishing out the chemicals that make fugu delectable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Source Of Fishy Odors Identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Onion Flavor Without Tears

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE