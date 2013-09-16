Three Firms Join To Make BioPolyols

Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals and Itoh Oil Chemicals are joining with India’s Jayant Agro-Organics to build an 8,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in India to produce polyols from castor oil. Mitsui will market the polyurethane raw material to the Asian auto industry through its network of six polyurethane formulation centers. Itoh calls itself Japan’s leader in castor oil refining. Jayant says it is the world’s top producer of castor oil.
