Titanium Dioxide Makers Settle Suit

Titanium dioxide makers Kronos and Cristal have agreed to pay $35 million and $50 million, respectively, to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by a number of small paint companies. The two firms were the last to settle charges that they conspired to artificially increase prices of TiO2, a white pigment, between 2003 and 2013. In July, Huntsman Corp. agreed to pay $6.5 million, and in August, DuPont said it would pay $72 million. Huntsman and DuPont both denied fixing prices but said they settled to avoid protracted litigation.
