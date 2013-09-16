U.K., U.S. Strike Deal On Research Funding

U.S. scientists working with researchers in the U.K. will have more funding options under a new agreement between NSF and a partner agency, Research Councils U.K. The agreement allows the agencies to accept grant proposals from researchers in the other country, as long as they are working on projects involving U.S.-U.K. collaborations. Researchers in the social, behavioral, and economic sciences will be the first to benefit, but the countries expect the plan to expand to other research areas. “The U.S. is the first-choice partner for many of the U.K.’s best researchers, so we are delighted to enter into this agreement to make the process for collaborative research between our two countries as simplified and flexible as possible for our world-leading researchers,” says Paul Boyle, international champion for Research Councils U.K.
