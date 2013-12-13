ACS Board Of Directors Approves 2014 Budget, Reelects Chair

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has approved a 2014 operating budget with projected revenues of $498.3 million—an increase of 1.6% over the projected budget for 2013—and a net contribution of $13.1 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 2.8%, which is within the board’s guidelines.
The approval came at the board’s meeting on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Va. At the meeting, the board also approved a capital budget of $32.3 million, an increase of $8.9 million from 2013.
The board reelected William F. Carroll Jr. as chair for 2014 and also elected two members for its executive committee: Pat N. Confalone will fill a two-year term, and Barbara A. Sawrey will fill a one-year term. Bonnie A. Charpentier will continue her two-year term on the committee.
At the recommendation of the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, the board voted to approve ACS’s participation with other scientific societies in the creation of a new science advocacy organization called Science Counts.
Other board actions included voting to approve the “ACS Strategic Plan for 2014 and Beyond,” to renew an alliance with the German Chemical Society for 2014–18, to approve nominees for the National Inventors Hall of Fame Award and the National Women’s Hall of Fame Award, and to approve a resolution recognizing the Materials Research Society’s 40th anniversary.
