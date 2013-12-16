Administration Ups Renewable Energy Use

President Barack Obama signed a directive on Dec. 5 ordering federal agencies to obtain 20% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2020. The amount would nearly triple the government’s current level of renewable energy use of 7.5%, according to the Administration. In a memo, the President explained that the renewable energy goal is part of the Administration’s Climate Action Plan, announced last summer. The requirement would be phased in, beginning with 10% renewable energy by 2015, and allows each agency to meet the target “to the extent economically feasible and technically practicable.” Federal facilities can install renewable energy production facilities on-site or off-site, and agencies can purchase credits from a nongovernment renewable energy provider.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter