Environment

Administration Ups Renewable Energy Use

by Jeff Johnson
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
President Barack Obama signed a directive on Dec. 5 ordering federal agencies to obtain 20% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2020. The amount would nearly triple the government’s current level of renewable energy use of 7.5%, according to the Administration. In a memo, the President explained that the renewable energy goal is part of the Administration’s Climate Action Plan, announced last summer. The requirement would be phased in, beginning with 10% renewable energy by 2015, and allows each agency to meet the target “to the extent economically feasible and technically practicable.” Federal facilities can install renewable energy production facilities on-site or off-site, and agencies can purchase credits from a nongovernment renewable energy provider.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

