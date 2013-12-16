Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Albert Weissman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Albert Weissman﻿﻿﻿, 79, a retired Pfizer researcher and manager who played a key role in the development of several drugs, died on July 11, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease and prostate cancer.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Weissman earned an A.B. in physiological psychology from New York University in 1954 and an M.S. in 1955 and a Ph.D. in 1958, both in physiological psychology, from Columbia University.

Weissman then joined Pfizer, where he remained for his entire career. For many years, he was the manager of the neurobehavioral, biochemical, and neurological testing groups during the development phases of several drugs, including the antidepressants Zoloft and Sinequan and the antipsychotic Navane. He was credited with more than 100 scientific papers. Weissman retired from Pfizer’s Central Research facility in Groton, Conn., in 1995.

Weissman, along with four Pfizer colleagues, received the 2006 ACS Award for Team Innovation, honoring their research that led to the development of Zoloft.

An accomplished chess player, Weissman won the 1953 U.S. Intercollegiate Chess Championship. Later in life, he became an avid Scrabble player and nurtured an interest in music, especially opera.

Weissman is survived by his wife, Donna, whom he married in 1976; three daughters, Julie Marto, Ellen Carenza, and Beth; two sons, James and Eric; six grandchildren; and his former wife, Elaine Levine.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John A. Simms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Claude I. Judd

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE