Biden’s China Visit Secures FDA Visas

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden appears to have secured visas for food and drug inspectors whom FDA wants to post in China. For about a year, FDA has been lobbying China unsuccessfully to issue visas for more drug plant inspectors in the country, according to Rx-360, an association of drug sourcing professionals. A U.S.-China communiqué issued after Biden’s visit noted that “China commits to issuing visas for U.S. FDA inspectors.” In exchange, the U.S. has agreed to an increase in diplomatic staff at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.
