Policy

Budget Deal Promises Relief

Government: Science agencies may get reprieve from across-the-board cuts

by Andrea Widener
December 13, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
UPDATE: The House of Representatives passed the bipartisan budget deal on Dec. 12 (after C&EN went to press) by a vote of 332 to 94. The measure now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to come up for a vote the week of Dec. 16.

After years of near-constant wrangling, congressional leaders this week reached a bipartisan budget deal that would avert another federal fiscal crisis for two years.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Associated Press
Budget committee chairs Rep. Ryan and Sen. Murray crafted the deal released on Dec. 10.
This is a photo of House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.), walking together at the Capitol on Dec. 10, 2013.
Credit: Associated Press
Budget committee chairs Rep. Ryan and Sen. Murray crafted the deal released on Dec. 10.

If passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives, the bill will prevent a government shutdown on Jan. 15, 2014, when the current temporary budget deal expires. Even more important for R&D funding, the deal will provide temporary relief from the across-the-board budget cuts, called sequestration, that took effect in March and are set to continue for a decade.

The deal “is an important first step toward slowing the damage the nation’s biomedical research enterprise has been enduring since sequester cuts began drastically cutting our national investment in basic science research,” says Benjamin W. Corb, spokesman for the American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.

The agreement from budget committee leaders Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) sets discretionary spending levels—which include most federal R&D—at $1.012 trillion for fiscal 2014, which began on Oct. 1, and $1.014 trillion for fiscal 2015. That restores about half of the sequester’s cuts in 2014 and about 25% in 2015, according to an analysis by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.But some Democrats are threatening to vote against the bill because it does not extend benefits for the long-term unemployed.

The details of how this will trickle down to science agencies still need to be worked out by congressional committees. Federal agencies, including those that fund much of chemistry-related research,do not comment on pending legislation. But observers say that science is likely to reap the benefits by returning to presequester funding levels.

Many scientists appreciate the temporary relief, but they are disappointed that the agreement doesn’t address the larger budget issues facing the country. For example, the plan takes no action on tax and entitlement reform, and it spares agencies from sequestration cuts for only two years, even though the cuts by law can continue for 10 years.

Research!America President Mary E. Woolley says, “Until policymakers tackle those issues head-on, we will continue to fund research at levels far below what’s necessary to maintain our competitive edge.”

