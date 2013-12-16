Chemical Start-ups Raise Venture Funds

Two start-up companies seeking to make chemicals from unconventional feedstocks have won venture capital funding. Novomer has received $15 million in an investment round led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures. The Waltham, Mass.-based start-up is commercializing routes to chemicals such as acrylic acid from carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. And Calysta has raised $3 million in a financing round led by Pangaea Ventures. The California firm is developing biological methods of converting methane to chemicals and fuels.
