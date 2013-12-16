Committee On Technician Affairs: 50 Years And Counting

Mary K. Moore, Chair, ACS Committee On Technician Affairs [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy Of Mary Moore

As we reach the end of 2013 and look forward to 2014, the Committee on Technician Affairs (CTA) is busy preparing to celebrate a milestone—its 50th anniversary. For those of you who aren’t familiar with its history, CTA was established in 1964 as the result of recommendations by an American Chemical Society ad hoc Committee on Technician Activities. Soon thereafter, in 1966, the committee became an Other Committee of Council, a designation that it maintains to this day. A detailed history of the evolution of the committee is available on its website (www.acs.org/cta).

At the time the committee was established, most technicians were not eligible for ACS membership. However, many changes have occurred over the past 50 years to make the society more welcoming to the technician community. With the enactment of the new ACS membership categories in 2009, more than two-thirds of those serving in technician roles are now eligible for full ACS membership.

Michelle Blanken Coffman, Member, ACS Committee On Technician Affairs [+]Enlarge Credit: James Coffman

Then, in 2011, the ACS Board of Directors approved a motion from council to alter the CTA charter. The revised charter language incorporated the use of the term “Applied Chemical Technology Professionals” (ACTPs) to recognize technicians’ evolving professional role in the society and the chemical enterprise. Recognizing the diverse nature of the ACTP community, the ACS Board also asked CTA to become an active stakeholder in the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board.

With the dissolution of the Division of Chemical Technicians (TECH) in 2010, CTA now plays the lead role in recognizing the individual contributions of technicians to ACS and the chemical enterprise. CTA is the proud sponsor of the National Chemical Technician Award (which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2014); the K. Michael Shea Award, which is given to an ACS member who has provided support for and championed chemical technician development; and the ACS Chemistry-Based Technology Student Award, which is awarded annually to students pursuing careers in chemical technology.

CTA is also a champion of the ACS Fellows Program and is proud that several technicians have been recognized with this important designation for their achievements and contributions.

In addition, beginning next year, CTA will sponsor a ChemLuminary Award for the Best Activity for the Applied Chemical Technology Professional Community, which will be held by a local section or division.

This coming year will certainly be an active one for CTA. In addition to its regular programming, the committee is planning several recognition events for the spring and fall national meetings. More details on CTA anniversary events will be posted on the committee’s website and will also be noted in the preliminary and final national meeting programs.

CTA sees many opportunities to expand support for the ACTP community in ACS and the chemical enterprise. Earlier this summer, the committee held a strategic planning retreat in Washington, D.C. As part of the retreat, CTA members identified opportunities and threats the committee faces based on social, technological, economic, and political factors. The committee emerged from the retreat with the following mission statement and goals, as well as strategies to reach these goals:

Mission: CTA fosters professional development of Applied Chemical Technology Professionals/Chemical Technicians while raising awareness of their importance to ACS, the chemical enterprise, and the public.

Goal 1: By 2017, CTA will serve as a resource for the professional development of ACTPs/CTs.

Goal 2: Over the next three to five years, establish three to five venues to highlight ACTP/CT accomplishments internally (ACS) and externally to demonstrate the value that ACTPs/CTs bring to ACS and the chemical enterprise.

Goal 3: By 2018, increase by 100 the number of ACTPs/CTs within local section, regional, division, and national ACS governance.

At the Indianapolis ACS national meeting this fall, the full committee ratified the new strategic plan and assigned action teams to ensure that the committee achieves its stated goals. The final report of the retreat can be found on CTA’s ­website.