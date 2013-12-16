Eugene P. Oliveto, 89, a retired industrial research chemist from West Orange, N.J., died on June 14.
Born and raised in Astoria, N.Y., Oliveto received a B.S. in chemistry from City College of New York before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from Purdue University in 1948.
Early in his career, he worked for Schering Chemical in Bloomfield, N.J., where he headed research efforts and was credited with a patent for his pioneering work on steroids. Later, he joined Roche in Nutley, N.J., where he worked as a research chemist.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.
Oliveto’s wife, Alma, died in 2007. He is survived by his sons, Robert and Paul, and three grandchildren.
