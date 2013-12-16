GSK Invests In U.K. Manufacturing

GlaxoSmithKline will sink roughly $330 million into a new manufacturing facility and upgrades to existing sites in England. The facility, likely to be in Ware, will translate new technologies into real-world manufacturing applications. The investments add to the more than $850 million recently committed by GSK to British manufacturing. The company says the moves are a result of the U.K.’s Patent Box, a program introduced in April to give corporations tax relief on profits from patented products.
