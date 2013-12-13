Greener Reaction Conditions Award: Dow Chemical

Credit: Dow Chemical

Dow Chemical garnered the Greener Reaction Conditions Award for its Evoque precomposite polymer technology, which helps improve paint properties while using as much as 20% less titanium dioxide pigment. This win marks the ninth time that Dow has received a Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award during the program’s 18-year history—more than any other company.

TiO 2 is added to paints as the base white pigment. The material is opaque and serves to hide the background color of the painted surface. It also helps prevent discoloring tannin from leaching through the underlying wood and rust stains bleeding through from painted-over nails, screws, and metal surfaces. But TiO 2 is energy intensive to mine, process, and transport, typically making it the most costly ingredient that goes into a can of paint.

In a typical paint formulation, TiO 2 particles can crowd together and become unevenly distributed, which decreases the pigment’s light-scattering power and thus its hiding efficiency. Instead of simply adding more TiO 2 to compensate, Dow Coating Materials scientists took a different approach. They developed an acrylic-based copolymer coating that envelops TiO 2 particles to better separate them, improving particle dispersion and light-scattering efficiency on the painted surface.

Evoque gives paint formulators options for designing different products: choosing to use less TiO 2 to lower cost, using the same amount of TiO 2 and improving performance, or choosing a combination of the two. In addition, an independent life-cycle analysis commissioned by the company documented that the polymer-TiO 2 composite in exterior house paint reduces the paint’s carbon footprint by more than 22%, water consumption by 30%, and NO x and SO x emissions by 24%.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime