Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Honeywell To Build First U.S. Plant For HFO-1234yf Coolant

Fluorochemicals: Louisiana facility is intended to supply automakers with an improved refrigerant

by Michael McCoy
December 16, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: iStock
Automakers such as General Motors have backed HFO-1234yf.
Picture of an auto air conditioner control knob.
Credit: iStock
Automakers such as General Motors have backed HFO-1234yf.

Honeywell is placing a $300 million bet that automakers will adopt a new fluorinated refrigerant for car air-conditioning systems.

The New Jersey-based technology conglomerate says it and its raw material suppliers will spend that much on North America’s first commercial plant for the hydrofluoroolefin HFO-1234yf. The chemical is a replacement for the hydrofluorocarbon HFC-134a used as the coolant in most auto air conditioners today.

The facility is set to open in 2016 at a site in Geismar, La., where Honeywell manufactures other fluorinated compounds. Kenneth Gayer, vice president of Honeywell Fluorine Products, says the plant’s exact size will depend on supply agreements the firm is now hammering out with major auto industry customers.

Carmakers adopted HFC-134a in the 1990s to replace the chlorofluorocarbon CFC-12, which contributed to ozone layer depletion, but the replacement turned out to be a significant contributor to global warming. Laws in both the U.S. and Europe are now steering automakers away from HFC-134a. Both ozone- and global-warming-friendly, HFO-1234yf is a good alternative, Honeywell says.

Not every carmaker is behind it, however. HFO-1234yf is mildly flammable, and Daimler and some other German firms are concerned that it could cause a fire in a collision. They are planning to use CO2 as their coolant chemical. Honeywell insists that HFO-1234yf poses no additional risk to first responders at an accident site.

Despite the reluctance of German firms, Honeywell seems confident it can line up enough customers to justify a commercial facility, notes Ray K. Will, a director with the consulting firm IHS Chemical who covers the fluorochemicals industry. “CO2 may be okay in Germany,” Will says, “but during the summer in Houston or Riyadh you need the performance of HFO-1234yf.”

Honeywell codeveloped HFO-1234yf with DuPont. Today, the world’s main commercial source of the product is a Chinese firm that began production last year in a venture with DuPont. Honeywell’s commitment to build its own plant in the U.S. is telling, Will says. “Honeywell has proven itself to be aggressive in this market.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Honeywell taps Navin to make HFOs in India
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arkema files complaint against Honeywell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Honeywell starts up refrigerants plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE